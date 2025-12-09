Silver Hits New Record As Price Crosses $60 An Ounce; Gold Trades Above $4,200

US spot silver prices grew over 3% on Tuesday to touch a new record-high as bets on a rate cut by the Federal Reserve grew stronger.

The white metal touched an all-time high of $60.01 an ounce, up 3.19% from the previous day's close.

US spot gold also edged higher, trading above the $4,200-mark. At 9:06 pm IST, it was trading 0.4% higher at $4,207.32 an ounce.

The upward movement in the precious metal prices comes on a day when the Federal Open Market Committee began its two-day meeting. At 2:30 pm EST on Wednesday (12:30 am IST on Thursday), the Fed would announce its rate decision.

Gold and silver prices were expected to edge higher with the likelihood of a rate cut looking stronger. There is an 89.4% probability of benchmark rates being slashed by 25 basis points, according to CME FedWatch.

Notably, the rising odds of a Fed rate cut augur well for the prices of gold and silver, as a low-interest rate environment makes non-yielding assets like precious metals more attractive for investment.