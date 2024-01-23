Shriram Finance Might Replace UPL In Nifty 50 March Rejig, Says Nuvama

Shriram Finance Ltd. could replace UPL Ltd. in the Nifty 50 in the indices rejig set for March 2024, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Shriram's entry will result in inflows of $245 million and UPL's exit will lead to a $107-million outflow, it said based on preliminary analysis.

The rejig will be effective from March 31, for which the index provider will officially announce the list in the second half of February.

In terms of Nifty Bank, Canara Bank will join the index, displacing Bandhan Bank Ltd., Nuvama's report said.