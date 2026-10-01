Shah Investor's Home IPO Allotment Status Today: Check Share Allotment On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India

Shah Investor's Home IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Thursday, October 1. The Rs 90.17 crore mainboard issue is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Monday, October 5. Shares are expected to be credited to the Demat accounts of successful allottees on October 5.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shah Investor's Home has been subscribed 38.12 times on Sept. 30, on the final day of bidding.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 28.05 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 95.54 times. Retail investors' subscription stood at 19.26 times.

Shah Investor's Home IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 53.99 lakh shares of Rs 90.17 crore. The issue price band was set at Rs 159 to Rs 167 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 85 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,195 at the upper end of the price band.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Applicants can check their Shah Investor's Home IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar to the issue.

How To Check Shah Investor's Home IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Shah Investor's Home Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Shah Investor's Home IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘SHAHINVEST' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To check Shah Investor's Home IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Follow the steps below to know whether you got the Shah Investor's Home public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on MUFG Intime India here: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as ‘Shah Investor's Home Ltd.' in the Select Company option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, Account No/IFSC or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, click on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied for by you and the shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Shah Investor's Home IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

Shares are expected to be credited to successful investors' Demat accounts on October 5, ahead of the October 6 listing. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of Shah Investor's Home are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's Demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking process is completed.

Shah Investor's Home IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) of Shah Investor's Home was Rs 12.5 as of 7:30 a.m. on October 1, according to InvestorGain. Based on the upper price band of Rs 167, the estimated listing price is Rs 179.50, implying a 7.49% premium.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Also Read: IPO GMP Today: SRIT India Vs Shah Investor's Home IPO: What GMP Signals, Which Has Highest Listing Gain Potential?

Shah Investor's Home IPO Listing Date

Shares of Shah Investor's Home IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, October 6.

About Shah Investor's Home Ltd.

Incorporated in October 1994, Shah Investor's Home Limited is a retail broking company providing a range of financial services, with over three decades of experience in the securities market. The company primarily offers equity and derivatives brokerage services, facilitating the buying and selling of equities, IPOs and other securities for retail customers, including resident and non-resident Indians.

The Company operates through 11 branches across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Junagadh, Gandhinagar and Rajkot, with its branch and authorised-person network primarily serving customers across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Shah Investor's Home started its operations as a Trading Member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in 1995 and registered as a Depository Participant with NSDL in 1997.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly.

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