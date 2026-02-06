SBI Q3 Preview: NII Expected To Rise Over 8%, Profit Seen Up 5% — Check Key Estimates

India's largest public lender, the State Bank of India, is slated to announce its results for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 on Saturday. The bank's net profit is expected to grow about 5%, whereas the net interest income is likely to rise by over 8%, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Here's a look at the key projections:

SBI Q3FY26 Standalone Earnings Estimates

Net Interest Income: The bank's NII is expected to grow by 8.5%, reaching Rs 44,970 crore compared to Rs 41,445.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net Profit: The profit after tax, on a standalone basis, is projected to increase by 5.4% year-on-year, rising to Rs 17,799.7 crore from Rs 16,891.4 crore.

Net Interest Margin: NIM is anticipated to remain largely stable with a marginal dip of 1 basis point. It is seen at 3% versus 3.01% in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Asset Quality: On a sequential basis, the asset quality is expected to deteriorate. The net non-performing assets are expected to rise by 3.6% to Rs 19,121.3 crore, as against Rs 18,460 crore in the previous quarter.

SBI Q2 Recap

SBI reported a net profit of Rs 20,159 crore in the September quarter, registering a 10% jump from the year-ago period. The bottom-line was boosted by the stake sale in Yes Bank, which contributed Rs 4,593 crore to the earnings. This exceptional gain aided the bank's core operational performance.

The bank's NII had grown 3% on a year-on-year basis, reaching Rs 42,984 crore. On the asset quality front, SBI had shown significant improvement. The gross NPA ratio improved to 1.73% from 1.83% in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio also saw a healthy decline, falling to 0.42% from 0.47% in the June quarter.

State Bank of India's stock ended 0.7% lower at Rs 1,066 apiece on the NSE on Friday, as compared to a 0.20% advance in the Nifty index.

