Sapphire Foods Q2 Results: KFC Operator's Net Loss Narrows Sharply; Margins Expand

KFC-operator Sapphire Foods India Ltd.'s net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 narrowed sharply year-on-year to Rs 1.1 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The restaurant operator had posted a loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 19.7% to Rs 888 crore, from Rs 742 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 23.5% to Rs 126 crore, compared to Rs 102 crore in the September quarter of fiscal 2026. Ebitda Margin expanded to 14.2% from 13.7%.

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The company added 15 KFC restaurants, 1 Pizza Hut in Sri Lanka, with the total restaurant count standing at 1,086 as on 30 Sept. 2026. KFC had its best quarter

Sapphire KFC delivered highest revenue growth of 26% in last 16 quarters. Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) came in at 14%. Dine-In & Take Away SSSG was higher than the delivery SSSG backed by double digit transaction growth.

"This is the result of our 2 pronged consumer recruitment strategy of disruptive Every Day Value of Rs 99 Chicken Krisper Burger Meal (further modified as Rs 149/- Thalaiva Meal for TN market) and Abundant Value on select days (BOGO on Chicken Buckets) backed by marketing investments," the company outlined in its investor presentation.

Moreover, Sapphire Pizza Hut, a historical weak link for the food chain operator, delivered revenue growth of 7% with highest SSSG in last seven quarters, with double digit Same Store Transaction Growth (SSTG).

"This is driven by strong value offers like Rs 99/- 4-course meal and Buy 1 Get 1," Sapphire foods highlighted. Howeer EBITDA was negative at 2.8%, down 100 basis points year-on-year, impacted significantly by higher energy costs.

Sapphire Foods (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net loss at Rs 1.5 crore versus loss of Rs 12.8 crore.

Revenue up 19.7% to Rs 888 crore versus Rs 742 crore.

Ebitda up 23.5% to Rs 126 crore versus Rs 102 crore.

Margin at 14.2% versus 13.7%.

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