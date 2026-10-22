From Rs 10 Lakh Loss To Rs 8.4 Crore Revenue, How Jibran Khan Built Zero Miles In Kashmir

Jibran Khan lost around Rs 10 lakh when his tourism business in Kashmir's Gurez Valley came to a halt in 2016. And now, a decade later, he runs Zero Miles, a cafe and restaurant chain with nine outlets across Kashmir. It employs around 120 people and generates annual revenue of Rs 8.4 crore.

Jibran, 38, grew up in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir. He studied tourism and later completed an MBA. He was interested in exploring lesser-known places in Kashmir and started a tour and travel business to bring tourists to Gurez Valley, according to Startup Pedia.

How Was Zero Miles Started?

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In 2015, he brought 350 tourists to the valley. However, unrest in Kashmir in 2016 affected tourism and brought his business to a halt. He lost around Rs 10 lakh.

After that, Jibran moved to Dubai and worked in the hospitality sector for nearly two years. He learnt about restaurant operations and customer service during this time.

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When he returned to Kashmir, he noticed that most cafes and restaurants offering quality food were in Srinagar. People in smaller towns had fewer options and often had to travel long distances to find good places to eat.

So, he decided to start Zero Miles with his cousin, Javaid Ahmad, in 2018. The two invested Rs 14 lakh to open their first outlet in Sopore, North Kashmir. “I always wanted to build more than a restaurant, but a brand that could generate employment for local youths,” Jibran told Startup Pedia.

After opening its first outlet in Sopore, Zero Miles expanded to Bandipora. But again, his business faced difficulties in 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370. Shutdowns and internet restrictions affected businesses across Kashmir. But then he had to work on rebuilding the business as normal activities slowly resumed.

Looking back at his journey, Jibran said, “This experience taught me entrepreneurship is a long-term journey rather than an overnight success.”

What Does Zero Miles Offer?

Zero Miles serves a mix of fast food, Indian dishes and other popular items. Its menu includes pizzas, pasta, fries, Chinese starters, tandoori dishes, gravies and beverages.

One of its popular dishes is the Special Butter Chicken Pizza, which combines butter chicken flavours with a cheesy pizza base. Butter chicken is also a popular choice among customers.

Zero Miles Interior

Each outlet features elements linked to the town where it is located.

The Sopore outlet includes references to the town's local identity, including horse carts. The Bandipora outlet highlights the area's connection with knowledge, literature and water. It also features books and pictures of local writers, sportspersons, poets and journalists.

“My idea was to make every outlet feel connected to its surroundings while creating a distinctive dining experience for customers,” Jibran told Startup Pedia.

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How Did The Business Grow?

The business did not have a large marketing budget when it started, so it relied on customers recommending the cafe to others. “Our first customer came through curiosity and word of mouth,” he said.

Zero Miles started using Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp to reach more people. It also worked with food bloggers and influencers to promote its outlets.

Zero Miles Now Has Nine Outlets

According to Startup Pedia, the business serves around 1,200 to 1,300 customers every day and employs nearly 120 people. It generates an annual revenue of Rs 8.4 crore.

Jibran now plans to expand Zero Miles to more cities across Jammu and Kashmir before entering major Indian cities. The company plans to use the franchise model to grow in new markets. He also wants to take the brand to international markets, including Dubai.

“We began in a small town of North Kashmir and have grown into a trusted household name. That trust is what matters most,” he told Startup Pedia.

He also gave advice to the younger generation who want to build a business. “Don't wait for a perfect time; start with what you have. Don't wait for jobs; commit to your vision,” he said.

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