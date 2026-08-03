SAMHI Hotels Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%; Board Nod Issued For Rs 750-Crore Fundraise

SAMHI Hotels reported steady growth in the June quarter, while a planned Rs 750 crore fundraise could help the hotel operator finance its next phase of expansion.

SAMHI Hotels Ltd. reported a 5.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.3 crore for Q1FY27, compared with Rs 17.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 12.1% YoY to Rs 305 crore, from Rs 272 crore a year ago. EBITDA also rose 8.6% to Rs 98.3 crore, compared with Rs 90.5 crore in Q1FY26. However, the EBITDA margin slipped to 32.2% from 33.2%, showing that costs grew slightly faster than operating revenue.

Also Read: Samhi Hotels Cuts Debt, Targets Rs 3,000 Crore Free Cash Flow

A bigger focus for investors is SAMHI's plan to raise up to Rs 750 crore through a mix of equity and debt. The fresh capital comes as the company enters a large expansion cycle, with around 1,900 rooms under development or rebranding, of which nearly 1,450 are expected to be net additions.

The company currently operates 31 hotels with 4,899 rooms across 13 cities, working with global brands including Marriott, IHG and Hyatt.

Also Read: Samhi Hotels Eyes 35% Revenue Growth In Next Few Years Led By Acquisitions

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