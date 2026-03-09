Rupee Slides 46 Paisa To Hit 92.20/$ As Crude Goes On The Boil

The Indian rupee weakened sharply on Monday, sliding 46 paise to 92.20 against the US dollar, as a surge in global crude prices and rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia triggered a broad risk-off move across financial markets.

The drop marks a significant deterioration from Friday's close of 91.74, pushing the currency near historic lows and underscoring mounting pressure on emerging market currencies amid the ongoing oil shock.

The rupee's decline comes as global energy markets remain on edge. Brent crude prices surged more than 25% on Monday to around $114 a barrel, extending a rally that has seen prices climb nearly 50% over the past two weeks.

The spike has been fuelled by the escalating conflict involving Iran and fears that the war could disrupt shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil supplies. The situation has also been aggravated by production cuts from key Gulf producers, tightening supply at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Adding to market jitters, Tehran announced that Mojtaba Khamenei would succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, as Iran's Supreme Leader, reinforcing expectations that the country's hardline leadership will remain firmly in control. Investors worry that the development could prolong regional instability and keep energy markets volatile.

Temporary Pressure?

According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, the rupee's decline largely reflects global risk aversion rather than a deterioration in India's economic fundamentals.

Dasani notes that, "When oil prices rise sharply, India's import bill increases and the demand for dollars rises, naturally putting pressure on the domestic currency. At the same time, global investors are moving toward safe-haven assets such as the US dollar amid rising geopolitical uncertainty, which has further strengthened the dollar against emerging market currencies."

He adds that, "The spike in crude oil is primarily a supply-side shock linked to geopolitical tensions rather than a demand-driven rally. If the situation between Iran and Israel begins to de-escalate and crude prices cool from current elevated levels, the pressure on the rupee could ease relatively quickly. India's strong foreign exchange reserves and the RBI's ability to intervene in the currency markets should also help contain excessive volatility in the USD/INR pair in the near term."

Macro Risks

For India, which imports around 80–85% of its crude oil requirements, sustained triple-digit oil prices pose a serious macroeconomic challenge.

The surge in oil prices also triggered sharp losses across Asian equity markets, reflecting concerns about the economic impact of higher energy costs.

South Korea's KOSPI index plunged 6.57%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 6.43%, as investors reacted to the prospect of rising input costs for energy-importing economies. Elsewhere in the region, the Philippines' PSEi Composite declined 5.32%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 3.67%, and Indonesia's IDX Composite fell 3.49%.

