Redington Share Price Jumps Over 5% On Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max India Launch

Shares of Redington, a key Apple distributor in India, are surging in trade on Thursday, September 10. This is on the back of the new edition of the ultra-premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max becoming available in India from September 18 at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively.

Redington shares opened 2.9% higher, further rising as much as 5.40% to Rs 398.45 apiece, before paring gains slightly. As of 9:22 am, the shares were trading 1.32% higher.

Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro series and the iPhone Duo, its first foldable smartphone, at its 'Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday.

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The iPhone 18 Pro is available in four finishes - Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black. It features a 48-megapixel (MP) Pro Fusion camera system with Main, Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras. It supports variable aperture, Pro controls, macro photography, 24MP and 48MP high-resolution photos, improved low-light video and Dolby Vision recording up to 4K at 120fps.

The phone is powered by the A20 Pro chip and offers up to 43 hours of video playback. It also gets an 18-megapixel Center Stage front camera, along with Camera Control and an Action button. The device supports Apple Intelligence and Siri AI.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone will open at 5:30 PM IST on September 12, with sales beginning from September 18.

Following the launch, the company raised the prices of older iPhone models in India, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e and iPhone Air.

The latest revision comes months after Apple increased the prices of several devices. Former Apple CEO Tim Cook had reportedly indicated that the ongoing shortage of RAM and storage components could lead to further price hikes.

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