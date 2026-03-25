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RBI Sanctions Acquisition Of Sammaan Capital By Abu-Dhabi Holding Company Avenir Investment RSC

The RBI has also allowed the company and Sammaan Finserve's request for waiver of the public notice period.

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RBI Sanctions Acquisition Of Sammaan Capital By Abu-Dhabi Holding Company Avenir Investment RSC
Avenir Investment will infuse Rs 8,850 crore through a preferential equity issue.
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The Reserve Bank has approved the proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Sammaan Capital Ltd by an affiliate of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company.

The acquisition by Avenir Investment RSC Ltd also includes the indirect change in control of the wholly-owned subsidiary, Sammaan Finserve Ltd.

As part of the transaction, Avenir Investment will infuse Rs 8,850 crore through a preferential equity issue, for an initial stake of 41.23%, which could increase to 63.36% upon completion of the open offer, Sammaan Capital said in a regulatory filing.

With this key regulatory clearance in place, the transaction now awaits final approval from SEBI, while both parties continue to work towards its timely completion, it said.

The RBI has also allowed the company and Sammaan Finserve's request for waiver of the public notice period, it added.

ALSO READ: RBI Rejects All Bids At Treasury Bills Auction As Investors Demand High Returns

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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