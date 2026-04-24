Q4 Results Today: Reliance, Hindustan Zinc, IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Among Other Firms To Declare Earnings

Nearly 30 companies will declare the results for Q4FY26 on April 24. Big names announcing fourth-quarter results on April 24 include IndusInd Bank, Adani Green Energy, Lodha Developers, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Reliance Industries. Some of these companies may also announce dividends. Many of them have also announced the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q4FY26.

List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 24

Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Atishay Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

Can Fin Homes Ltd.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

DCB Bank Ltd.

Dharni Capital Services Ltd.

Dhruva Capital Services Ltd.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

IndusInd Bank Ltd.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd.

Krishna Capital and Securities Ltd.

Lodha Developers Ltd.

L&T Finance Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd.

Organic Recycling Systems Ltd.

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.

Shriram Finance Ltd.

Supreme Petrochem Ltd.

Tanla Platforms Ltd.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd.

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Ltd.

Wendt (India) Ltd.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

ALSO READ: Infosys Vs TCS Vs Wipro: Deal Wins To Outlook — What Q4 Results Of India's Top IT Players Show

Reliance Industries Q3 Results

Reliance Industries reported a 10.6% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 2,74,410 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,48,079 crore in Q3FY25. Profit after tax grew 1.66% YoY to Rs 22,167 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 21,804 crore in Q3FY25.

IndusInd Bank Q3 Results

IndusInd Bank saw a 13.7% decline in consolidated total income to Rs 13,080.08 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 15,155.80 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit fell 90.87% YoY to Rs 127.98 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 1,402.33 crore in Q3FY25.

Hindustan Zinc Q3 Results

Hindustan Zinc reported a 27.6% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 11,273 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 8,832 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit rose 46.23% YoY to Rs 3,916 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,678 crore in Q3FY25.

ALSO READ: Infosys Shares Fall Sharply Ahead Of Q4 Earnings | Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.