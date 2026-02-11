Q3 Results Today: Ashok Leyland, M&M, Divi's Laboratories, Lenskart Among Over 330 Companies To Declare Earnings On Feb. 11

More than 330 companies will declare the results for Q3FY26 on Feb. 11. Important companies that will announce the results for the third quarter on Feb. 11 include Lenskart, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Laboratories, Bayer CropScience and IRCON International. Some of these companies may also announce dividends. Several of them have also declared the schedule for their earnings call to discuss the results for Q3FY26.

List Of Important Companies Declaring Q3 Results On Feb. 11

Ashok Leyland Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Bayer CropScience Ltd., Godrej Industries Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., SJVN Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., MSTC Ltd., State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd., Hindustan Motors Ltd., CARE Ratings Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Lenskart Solutions Ltd., LG Electronics India Ltd.

Ashok Leyland Q2FY26 Results

Ashok Leyland reported a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 12,576.86 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 11,147.58 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit grew 7% YoY to Rs 819.70 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 766.55 crore in Q2FY25.

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2FY26 Results

Mahindra & Mahindra saw a 21.25% YoY increase in consolidated total income to Rs 46,781.18 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 38,582.96 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit rose 17.9% YoY to Rs 3,963.75 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 3,361.06 crore in Q2FY25.

Divi's Laboratories Q2FY26 Results

Divi's Laboratories reported a 17% YoY rise in consolidated total income to Rs 2,860 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 2,444 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit increased 35% YoY to Rs 689 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 510 crore in Q2FY25.

Lenskart Solutions Q2FY26 Results

Lenskart Solutions reported a 19.87% year-on-year rise in net profit in Q2FY26 at Rs 103.45 crore, compared to Rs 86.31 crore in Q2FY25. The eyewear retailer's total income increased to Rs 212.94 crore in Q2FY26, up 18% YoY from Rs 180.53 crore in the year-ago period.

