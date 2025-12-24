Platinum Soars To Record Above $2,300 On Tight Global Supplies

Platinum soared to an all-time high, trading above $2,300 an ounce for the first time on tight supplies and historically elevated borrowing costs.

The metal rose for a 10th straight session — its longest winning streak since 2017 — and has advanced more than 150% this year, the biggest annual gain since Bloomberg began compiling data in 1987. The recent surge has come as the London market shows signs of tightening, with banks parking metal in the US to insure against the risk of tariffs.

Used in the automotive and jewelry sectors, platinum has been caught up in the wave of investment that poured into precious metals this year. Gold and silver have also risen to records.