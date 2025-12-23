Pine Labs Shares In Focus As Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price
Morgan Stanley admits that the market has already priced in majority of the positives for Pine Labs.
Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Pine Labs Ltd. a month after its listing on the bourses. The brokerage firm has highlighted the company's favourable market position, which has been pitted against rich valuations.
In its latest report, Morgan Stanley highlighted Pine Labs as a 'well-established' player in the merchant payment and commerce solutions infrastructure provider. The firm further points out how the company has transitioned from a phase of pure scale to one focused on profitability.
Morgan Stanley further noted that Pine Labs has major advantage in the space due to first-mover advantage and a strong partner ecosystem, factors that have helped the company effectively become a leader in its focus segments.
The firm believes Pine Labs is set for a robust growth trajectory, forecasting a 19% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue for the period of FY25 to FY28.
A key growth lever for the company will be the company's strategic shift towards an asset-light business model. This pivot may significantly boost operational efficiency of Pina Labs, which in turn, has led to a forecast of Ebit margins expanding to 20% by FY28.
That being said, Morgan Stanley admits that the market has already priced in majority of these positives for Pine Labs, which currently trades at a valuation of 28 times its estimated enterprise value-to-EBITDA for FY28.
Keeping these factors in mind, Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on the counter with an 'Equal-Weight' rating rather than a more bullish view of 'outperform' or 'buy'.
The brokerage firm has also assigned a price target of Rs 260, which implies an upside of just 12% from Monday's closing price of Rs 232.