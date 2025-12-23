Pine Labs Shares In Focus As Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

Morgan Stanley has initiated coverage on Pine Labs Ltd. a month after its listing on the bourses. The brokerage firm has highlighted the company's favourable market position, which has been pitted against rich valuations.

In its latest report, Morgan Stanley highlighted Pine Labs as a 'well-established' player in the merchant payment and commerce solutions infrastructure provider. The firm further points out how the company has transitioned from a phase of pure scale to one focused on profitability.

Morgan Stanley further noted that Pine Labs has major advantage in the space due to first-mover advantage and a strong partner ecosystem, factors that have helped the company effectively become a leader in its focus segments.