'No CVVs, No OTPs': Pine Labs To Launch New Tap And Go Online Payment System

Pine Labs Ltd. has secured patent for a tap and go online payment transaction technology via card that allows a checkout without the hassle of remembering the card verification value or CVV, according to Chief Executive Officer of the company Amrish Rau.

"We got a patent for a revolutionary idea for online payments. Tap card to your own phone to complete online payment transaction while sitting at home", Rau stated in a post on social media platform X.

The CEO delved into the details of the 'tap to pay online' system by Pine Labs which brings the tap-and-go experience at online checkouts. "Go to any online shopping app, be it e-commerce or food delivery, select your product, go to the check out page and where it says payment select the 'tap to pay online'".

This will enable the near-field communication or NFC of the phone and then all one needs to do it is take their card out and tap, Rau underscored.