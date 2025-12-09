Business NewsMarketsPhysicswallah Shares Rise Over 5% After Q2 Profit Soars
ADVERTISEMENT

Physicswallah Shares Rise Over 5% After Q2 Profit Soars

Revenue of PhysicsWallah grew 26.3% to Rs 1,051 crore from Rs 832 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

09 Dec 2025, 09:32 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Physicswallah Price
PhysicsWallah shares listed at a premium on the bourses last month. (Image: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The shares of newly listed Physicswallah Ltd. rose over 5% after it reported a 62% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025.

The ed-tech company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 72.3 crore compared to Rs 44.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of PhysicsWallah grew 26.3% to Rs 1,051 crore from Rs 832 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 35.1% in the quarter under review to Rs 181 crore Rs 134 crore in Q2 of FY24. Margin expanded to 17.2%, against 16.1% in the year-ago period.

This is the first earnings score card presented by the company after its listing in November.

ALSO READ

Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, PhysicsWallah, Siemens, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv
Opinion
Stocks To Watch Today: IndiGo, PhysicsWallah, Siemens, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv
Read More

PhysicsWallah Listing Price

Shares of the Delhi-based Ed-tech company listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 145, a 33.03% premium over its issue price of Rs 109 apiece on Nov. 18. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 143.10 apiece, marking a premium of 31.28%.

PhysicsWallah's initial public offer looked to raise up to Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue, along with co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari selling equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer-for-sale. Both founders own over 80% stake.

Physicswallah Share Price Today

Physicswallah Shares Rise Over 5% After Q2 Profit Soars

The shares of Physicswallah rose as much as 5.17% to Rs 145.60 apiece on Tuesday the highest since Nov. 21. It pared gains to trade 4.49% higher at Rs 144.38 apiece, as of 9:21 a.m. This compares to a 0.51% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 8.19% since its listing in November. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.49.

ALSO READ

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Below 25,800, Sensex Down Over 500 Points; Trent, IndiGo Recover Day's Losses
Opinion
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Below 25,800, Sensex Down Over 500 Points; Trent, IndiGo Recover Day's Losses
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT