Physicswallah Shares Rise Over 5% After Q2 Profit Soars
The shares of newly listed Physicswallah Ltd. rose over 5% after it reported a 62% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 2025.
The ed-tech company reported a consolidated bottom line of Rs 72.3 crore compared to Rs 44.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of PhysicsWallah grew 26.3% to Rs 1,051 crore from Rs 832 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose 35.1% in the quarter under review to Rs 181 crore Rs 134 crore in Q2 of FY24. Margin expanded to 17.2%, against 16.1% in the year-ago period.
This is the first earnings score card presented by the company after its listing in November.
PhysicsWallah Listing Price
Shares of the Delhi-based Ed-tech company listed on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 145, a 33.03% premium over its issue price of Rs 109 apiece on Nov. 18. On the BSE, the stock listed at Rs 143.10 apiece, marking a premium of 31.28%.
PhysicsWallah's initial public offer looked to raise up to Rs 3,100 crore through a fresh issue, along with co-founders Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari selling equity worth Rs 380 crore via an offer-for-sale. Both founders own over 80% stake.
Physicswallah Share Price Today
The shares of Physicswallah rose as much as 5.17% to Rs 145.60 apiece on Tuesday the highest since Nov. 21. It pared gains to trade 4.49% higher at Rs 144.38 apiece, as of 9:21 a.m. This compares to a 0.51% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 8.19% since its listing in November. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.09 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 40.49.