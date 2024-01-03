NDTV ProfitMarketsPhilippine Stock Exchange Says Market Trading Halted
ADVERTISEMENT

Philippine Stock Exchange Says Market Trading Halted

The Philippine Stock Exchange said market trading was halted on Wednesday without providing a reason, according to a post by the bourse on social media platform X.

03 Jan 2024, 08:45 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An electronic ticker at the Philippine Stock Exchange, operated by Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., in Taguig, the Philippines. (Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg)</p></div>
An electronic ticker at the Philippine Stock Exchange, operated by Philippine Stock Exchange Inc., in Taguig, the Philippines. (Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Stock Exchange said market trading was halted on Wednesday without providing a reason, according to a post by the bourse on social media platform X.

“Kindly stand by for further announcements,” the bourse said in the post.

Officials of the exchange have not immediately responded to requests for comment. Two years ago, the Philippine bourse canceled trading following a system glitch.

--With assistance from Ditas Lopez.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT