Petrol, Diesel Prices On September 30: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

After declining in Tuesday's session owing to recovering crude supply from the Middle East, global crude oil prices are again on the rise on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The rebound in crude prices came as Trump has again denied easing sanctions on Iran.

Brent Crude September futures gained around 0.65% to rise to $103.26 a barrel as of Sept. 30, 2026, 3:01 AM UTC, while West Texas Intermediate crude was up around 0.28% to $89.63 per barrel.

Though crude prices remained volatile in the international market due to geopolitical crisis, in India, the state-run oil marketing companies have kept the domestic fuel prices unchanged across the country. Petrol and Diesel prices have remained the same since the end of May across major cities in India.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Also Read: Brent Crude Near $103 As Strait Of Hormuz Uncertainty Offsets Saudi Supply Recovery

Petrol prices on September 30

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on September 30

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

Indian refiners and state-run oil marketing companies consider several factors like the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, dealer margins, and others apart from the international crude prices to determine the domestic fuel prices; thus, the domestic fuel prices do not change with every move in the international crude prices.

Also Read: Asian Markets Today: Japan's Nikkei Leads Gains, South Korea's Kospi Up 1% As Crude Oil Prices Drop

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.