Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 8: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

As Middle East tensions persist, crude oil prices in the international market surged on Thursday, Oct. 8. Brent crude Oct. futures were trading at $101.9 per barrel, up 1.7% from its previous close at $100.2 per barrel, at around 2:17 a.m. UTC.
West Texas Intermediate crude also surged 1.5% to trade at $89.6 per barrel against the previous close at $88.28 per barrel.
Domestic fuel prices, however, remained unchanged on Oct. 8 as state-run oil marketing companies continue to absorb the price volatility.
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Petrol prices on October 8
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre
- Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre
- Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre
Diesel prices on October 8
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre
- Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
- Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre
What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?
State-run oil marketing companies consider several factors like the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, and dealer margins to determine domestic fuel prices, apart from international crude prices; thus, domestic prices do not change with every change in global crude prices. In India, petrol and diesel prices across cities were last altered at the end of May 2026.
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