Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 8: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata

As Middle East tensions persist, crude oil prices in the international market surged on Thursday, Oct. 8. Brent crude Oct. futures were trading at $101.9 per barrel, up 1.7% from its previous close at $100.2 per barrel, at around 2:17 a.m. UTC.

West Texas Intermediate crude also surged 1.5% to trade at $89.6 per barrel against the previous close at $88.28 per barrel.

Domestic fuel prices, however, remained unchanged on Oct. 8 as state-run oil marketing companies continue to absorb the price volatility.

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Petrol prices on October 8

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.89/litre

Diesel prices on October 8

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.80/litre

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

State-run oil marketing companies consider several factors like the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes, and dealer margins to determine domestic fuel prices, apart from international crude prices; thus, domestic prices do not change with every change in global crude prices. In India, petrol and diesel prices across cities were last altered at the end of May 2026.

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