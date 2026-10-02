Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 2: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol, Diesel prices Today: Brent crude prices remained elevated on Friday, hovering around $103 a barrel, as tensions between the US and Iran continued to keep oil markets on edge.
Brent crude was up 0.44% at $102.76 a barrel at last check.
Oil prices surged on Thursday after a report said the US was sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, raising concerns over potential disruptions to crude supplies.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
On October 1, Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped 4.4% to settle at $102.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 2.7% to close at $92.87 a barrel.
ALSO READ: Oil Prices Near $103: Brent Crude Extends Gains As US-Iran Tensions Escalate
Petrol Prices On October 2
Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre
- Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre
- Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre
Diesel Prices On October 2
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre
- Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre
- Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre
What Moves Petrol, Diesel Prices?
Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.
Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.