Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 2: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol, Diesel prices Today: Brent crude prices remained elevated on Friday, hovering around $103 a barrel, as tensions between the US and Iran continued to keep oil markets on edge.

Brent crude was up 0.44% at $102.76 a barrel at last check.

Oil prices surged on Thursday after a report said the US was sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, raising concerns over potential disruptions to crude supplies.

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On October 1, Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped 4.4% to settle at $102.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 2.7% to close at $92.87 a barrel.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices Near $103: Brent Crude Extends Gains As US-Iran Tensions Escalate

Petrol Prices On October 2

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On October 2

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Moves Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.





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