Paras Defence, MCX, Honasa Consumer, Protean eGov Tech Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is August 28, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.



Security Name Purpose Allied Digital Services Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500 Black Box Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Cantabil Retail India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500 Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Dynamatic Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Emami Paper Mills Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.2000 Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd.. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000 Gufic Biosciences Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000 Gulshan Polyols Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 Haldyn Glass Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000 Honasa Consumer Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000 Credo Brands Marketing Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 NBCC (India) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4600 Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 Poly Medicure Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 Salzer Electronics Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 Sterling Tools Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500 Studds Accessories Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 Supershakti Metaliks Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000 Swan Corp Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 Vardhman Holdings Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Vikran Engineering Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1800 Vardhman Special Steels Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 Vardhman Textiles Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Whirlpool of India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 Yuken India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 28 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 27 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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