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Paras Defence, MCX, Honasa Consumer, Protean eGov Tech Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of multiple companies including Paras Defence, Honasa Consumer, and Whirlpool of India will trade ex-dividend on August 28, 2026, marking the last day to buy for dividend eligibility.

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Paras Defence, MCX, Honasa Consumer, Protean eGov Tech Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
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Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is August 28, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.
 

Security NamePurpose
Allied Digital Services Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
Black Box Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Cantabil Retail India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Emami Paper Mills Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.2000
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd..Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
Gufic Biosciences Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
Gulshan Polyols Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
Haldyn Glass Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
Honasa Consumer Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
Credo Brands Marketing Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
NBCC (India) Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4600
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
Poly Medicure Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
Salzer Electronics Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
Sterling Tools Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
Studds Accessories Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
Swan Corp Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
Vardhman Holdings Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Vikran Engineering Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1800
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
Vardhman Textiles Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Whirlpool of India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
Yuken India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 28 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 27 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: BEL, Zydus Life, Adani Ports, Angel One, Pine Labs, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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