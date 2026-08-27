Paras Defence, MCX, Honasa Consumer, Protean eGov Tech Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Honasa Consumer Ltd., Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., Protean eGov Technologies Ltd., Whirlpool of India Ltd., and more will be on interest on Wednesday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. The ex date for the following list is August 28, 2026. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, the ex-date and record date fall on the same day.
|Security Name
|Purpose
|Allied Digital Services Ltd.
|Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
|Black Box Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Cantabil Retail India Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
|Coral India Finance & Housing Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
|DAM Capital Advisors Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Dynamatic Technologies Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Emami Paper Mills Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.2000
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd..
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
|Gufic Biosciences Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
|Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
|Haldyn Glass Ltd.
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
|Honasa Consumer Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
|Credo Brands Marketing Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|NBCC (India) Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4600
|Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
|Poly Medicure Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
|Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|Salzer Electronics Ltd.
|Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|Sterling Tools Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
|Studds Accessories Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|Supershakti Metaliks Ltd.
|Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
|Swan Corp Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500
|Vardhman Holdings Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Vikran Engineering Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1800
|Vardhman Special Steels Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
|Vardhman Textiles Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Whirlpool of India Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
|Yuken India Ltd.
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
T+1 Settlement Cycle
Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (August 28 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by August 27 will be the beneficiaries.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.
Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.
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