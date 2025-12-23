Nykaa Shares Fully Valued Despite Sweet Spot In Beauty: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., popularly known as Nykaa, will be in focus heading into Tuesday's trade after Motilal Oswal initiated coverage on the counter.

The brokerage firm has issued a mixed note on the lifestyle retail brand, arguing that all the positives on the counter have already been priced in, thus effectively limiting upside on the stock.

In its latest report, Motilal Oswal has issued a 'neutral' rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 280.

While Nykaa does enjoy dominance and market position in the online beauty and personal care space, the brokerage noted that the company is trading at a "full valuation," leaving limited room for immediate upside.

As per Motilal Oswal, Nykaa is riding the three key pillars of growth - deepening market penetration, premiumisation and boom in the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands.