Five Stocks To Buy: Nykaa, ITC, Bajaj Auto And Two More

Several top analysts from JM Financial, Invest4edu, and The Street this morning issued bullish calls on five key stocks spanning consumer retail, FMCG, autos, beverages, and agriculture.

Akshay P. Bhagwat, SVP at JM Financial, recommends buying Nykaa with a target price of Rs 265–270 and a stop loss at Rs 245. Out of 25 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and 10 suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 3.1%

Also backing by Akshay Bhagwat, ITC is a buy with a Rs 415–418 target and a Rs 397 stop loss. Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 36 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' and one suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 22%

Aditya Agarwala from Invest4edu sees an opportunity in Bajaj Auto, calling it a buy with a target of Rs 9,400 and a stop loss at Rs 9,050. Out of 47 analysts tracking the company, 26 maintain a 'buy' rating, 14 recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4%

A buy recommendation from Agarwala is placed on Varun Beverages, targeting Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 460. Out of 29 analysts tracking the company, 27 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23.2%

Kunal Rambhia of The Street advises buying Chambal Fertilisers with a stop loss at Rs 455 and a target of Rs 480. Out of five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 23.1%