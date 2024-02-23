Nvidia Set To Top $2 Trillion Valuation In First For Chipmakers

NDTV ProfitMarketsNvidia Set To Top $2 Trillion Valuation In First For Chipmakers
Nvidia Corp. is set to become the first semiconductor firm with a $2 trillion valuation, another milestone in its ascendancy as the biggest beneficiary of a rush into artificial intelligence-related stocks over the past year.

23 Feb 2024, 08:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is set to become the first semiconductor firm with a $2 trillion valuation, another milestone in its ascendancy as the biggest beneficiary of a rush into artificial intelligence-related stocks over the past year.

The chipmaker’s shares rose as much as 2.7% in premarket trading on Friday after closing at a $1.96 trillion valuation in the previous session. The gain will cement Nvidia’s position as the world’s fourth-most valuable company after rallying 59% since the beginning of the year, with a market capitalization that’s only behind those of Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and Saudi Aramco.

Read more: The AI Chip Behind Nvidia’s Supersonic Stock Rally: QuickTake

Nvidia shares surged after it reported blowout results that reaffirmed Wall Street bets on the potential for its artificial intelligence technologies. The chipmaker also gave guidance above expectations, driven by AI spending at its biggest customers, including Meta Platforms Inc. 

Nvidia dominates the market for graphics chips designed for complex computing tasks needed to power AI applications that companies are rushing to develop.

WATCH: Dan Ives, senior equity analyst at Wedbush, discusses Nvidia earnings that beat expectations and says the stock could eventually reach four digits.Source: Bloomberg
WATCH: Dan Ives, senior equity analyst at Wedbush, discusses Nvidia earnings that beat expectations and says the stock could eventually reach four digits.Source: Bloomberg

