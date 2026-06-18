NSE Sees AI As Next Big Threat For Markets In IPO Filing

Artificial intelligence may be central to the National Stock Exchange's future strategy, but India's largest bourse is warning prospective investors that the technology could also become one of its biggest threats.

In its draft red herring prospectus, NSE devotes an entire principal risk factor to AI and machine learning, cautioning that the technology could "materially and adversely affect our business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition and prospects" if not properly managed.

The disclosure goes beyond the routine cyber security warnings common in IPO filings. Instead, it lays out a series of risks spanning trading, market surveillance, regulation and even geopolitical conflict, reflecting how deeply AI is becoming embedded in modern financial markets.

The exchange says it already uses AI and machine learning across surveillance, risk management, market data analytics, customer service and decision-support systems, and expects that integration to increase over time. But it also acknowledges the limitations of the technology.

AI systems, it says, can produce "inaccurate, biased or sub-optimal outputs" because of flawed algorithms, poor-quality data or unforeseen interactions between different systems. Reliance on erroneous AI-generated outputs could lead to operational failures, regulatory breaches or financial losses.

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For a market infrastructure institution, the implications could extend beyond its own balance sheet. NSE warns that failures in AI-based surveillance or risk management systems could impair its ability to monitor markets or correctly calculate margin requirements and settlement exposures, "potentially increasing systemic risk in the Indian capital markets."

The exchange also flags risks arising not from its own use of AI but from its customers. It notes that market participants are increasingly deploying AI-driven and algorithmic trading strategies that could amplify volatility, trigger sudden price dislocations and create new forms of market manipulation that are difficult to detect. The filing adds that the pace of AI innovation may outstrip both existing regulatory frameworks and the exchange's surveillance capabilities.

The prospectus also ventures into emerging cyber threats. NSE warns that AI-enabled cyber attacks, deepfake-powered impersonation and AI-driven social engineering could expose confidential information or create new attack pathways through third-party AI services. Given the exchange's central role in India's financial system, any successful attack could have cascading effects on market confidence, it said.

Another concern is dependence on foreign technology providers. The exchange says many third-party AI platforms are developed and hosted outside India, exposing it to operational, intellectual property and vendor dependency risks at a time when policymakers are increasingly scrutinising digital infrastructure and data sovereignty.

Regulation itself is another source of uncertainty. NSE notes that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Reserve Bank of India and other regulators are rapidly developing governance standards around AI, including requirements on transparency, explainability and auditability. The exchange specifically cites SEBI's May 2026 advisory on AI-related risks and advanced vulnerability detection tools, warning that compliance with future standards may not be timely or cost-effective.

The disclosure is notable because it sits alongside a broader strategy that positions AI as a pillar of the exchange's technological modernisation. NSE says it intends to deepen the use of artificial intelligence across core operations to improve surveillance, analytics and risk management.

For investors, the filing captures a paradox confronting financial market infrastructure globally: the same technology expected to make exchanges faster and smarter is also creating new operational, regulatory and systemic risks that are only beginning to be understood.

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