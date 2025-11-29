NSE Revises Quantity Freeze For Fin Nifty Index Derivates From Dec 1
According to the latest circular by NSE, the revised quantity freeze for Fin Nifty is now 1,200 instead of earlier 1,800.
The National Stock Exchange has revised the quantity freeze limit for the Fin Nifty index derivatives, with the new limits coming into effect from December 1, 2025. According to the latest circular by NSE, the revised quantity freeze for Fin Nifty is now 1,200 instead of earlier 1,800.
NSE said the changes follow the computation methodology outlined in its F&O consolidated circular dated April 30, 2025. According to the circular, the updated quantity freeze limits, which cap the maximum size of a single order to prevent erroneous large trades, are set at 1,800 for Nifty, 1,200 for Fin Nifty, 600 for Bank Nifty, 2,800 for Midcap Nifty and 600 for Nifty Next 50.
What are quantity freeze limits?
NSE quantity freeze limits are the maximum number of contracts that can be placed in a single order for equity derivatives, with limits revised periodically to prevent errors and market disruption.
By placing a ceiling on maximum order sizes in futures and options contracts, the exchange seeks to reduce the risk of 'fat finger' trades and ensure smoother functioning of the derivatives market. Quantity freeze limits are revised by exchanges in a periodic manner.
Quantity freeze limits act as a safeguard to prevent erroneous or abnormally large orders that could disrupt market stability. If a trader attempts to place an order larger than the freeze limit in a single order, it is rejected by the system unless it is broken into smaller, compliant parts.
Stock market update
The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex extended gains to a third week. The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex settled flat. The NSE Nifty Midcap 150 and The NSE Smallcap 250 underperformed benchmark indices.
The indices gained for three consecutive month in November. Nifty 50 closed at 26,200 mark on Nov. 28. Nifty auto remained the top sectoral gainer , top gainers include M&M and Exide industries.