NSE Revises Quantity Freeze For Fin Nifty Index Derivates From Dec 1

The National Stock Exchange has revised the quantity freeze limit for the Fin Nifty index derivatives, with the new limits coming into effect from December 1, 2025. According to the latest circular by NSE, the revised quantity freeze for Fin Nifty is now 1,200 instead of earlier 1,800.

NSE said the changes follow the computation methodology outlined in its F&O consolidated circular dated April 30, 2025. According to the circular, the updated quantity freeze limits, which cap the maximum size of a single order to prevent erroneous large trades, are set at 1,800 for Nifty, 1,200 for Fin Nifty, 600 for Bank Nifty, 2,800 for Midcap Nifty and 600 for Nifty Next 50.