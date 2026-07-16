Newgen Software Q1 Result: Net Profit Down 41% QoQ, Revenue Falls 21% To Rs 357 Crore

Newgen Software announced a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) earnings on Thursday.

The company's net profit dropped 40.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 62.8 crore in the June quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), as against Rs 106 crore in the March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26).

The topline, or revenue, slipped 21.2% QoQ to Rs 357 crore in the quarter under review, as against Rs 453 crore in the previous quarter.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax (EBIT), fell 67.2% sequentially to Rs 46.8 crore, as against Rs 143 crore in Q4FY26.

Consequently, EBIT Margin squeezed 1,840 basis points (bps) QoQ to 13.1% in the June quarter of FY27, from 31.5% in Q4FY26.

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Tax expense in Q1FY27 stood at Rs 19.3 crore versus Rs 31.5 crore a quarter ago.

Newgen Software Share Price

Newgen Software shares dropped as much as 5.75% to hit an intraday low of Rs 527.15 per share. At 1:06 pm, Newgen Software shares were trading 1.40% lower at Rs 551.50. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.27% higher 77,396 levels.

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