Nestle India Q3 Result: Revenue, Net Profit Beat Estimates; Board Announces Dividend — Check Record Date

Nestle India has reported its third-quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026, where standalone profit grew by 46% year-on-year, comfortably beating analysts' estimates. Revenue also saw a considerable double-digit growth, rising 18% compared to the year-ago period.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giants reported a net profit of Rs 1,018 crore, considerably higher than the estimate of Rs 739 crore and the previous year's tally of Rs 696 crore.

Meanwhile, the topline stood at Rs 5,667 crore, beating analysts' expectations of Rs 5,266 crore. This accounts for an 18% year-on-year growth over the Rs 4,780 crore topline registered in Q3FY25.

Margin for the company stood at 21.2%, which is below 22.6% estimate and 190 basis points lower than the previous year tally of 23.1%.

In addition to earnings, Nestle India also announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share. February 6 has been set as the record date for the interim dividend.

Nestle India shares spiked as much as 3% after the company announced its Q3 earnings and is currently trading at Rs 1,327, compared to Thursday's close of Rs 1,287. The stock has gained 20% over a year-on-year period.

Nestle India Q3 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

Net profit up 46.2% at Rs 1,018 crore versus Rs 696 crore (Estimate of Rs 739 crore).

Revenue up 18.6% at Rs 5,667 crore versus Rs 4,780 crore (Estimate of Rs 5,266 crore).

EBITDA up 9% at Rs 1,202 crore versus Rs 1,103 crore (Estimate of Rs 1,190 crore).

EBITDA margin at 21.2% versus 23.1% (Estimate of 22.6%).

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.