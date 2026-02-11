NBCC (India) To Announce Q3 Results This Week; Check Key Details Here

State-owned NBCC India Ltd. is scheduled to announce its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, this week. A Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, NBCC India is a leading construction company. It provides engineering, construction and project management consultancy services.

Here's all you need to know about NBCC India's Q3FY26 results announcement:

NBCC Q3 Results: Date

NBCC India Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Friday, Feb. 13 to consider, approve and take on record the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025.

NBCC Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

The company's trading window has been closed for designated persons from Jan. 1, in compliance with SEBI rules and the internal Code of Conduct to prevent insider trading. The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the financial results are declared.

NBCC Q3 Results: Earnings Call

NBCC India has scheduled an earnings call for investors on Monday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. at NBCC's office at the World Trade Centre, New Delhi to discuss the financial results.

Participants can dial into the registration room using the access numbers 086 3458 8010 or 086 4536 6719. An operator will verify participant details, including name and company, before transferring them to the main conference call.

International participants can join using Participant PIN: 5853257#.

Toll-free and toll access numbers are available for these countries:

USA:

Toll Free: 1877 387 0849 / 1800 974 0768

Toll Access: +1 212 994 0035 / +1 347 899 4169

UK:

Toll Free: 0800 016 3439 / 0808 101 7155

Toll Access: +44 20 3478 5527

Hong Kong:

Toll Free: 800 903 171

Singapore

Toll Free: 800 101 1941

Toll Access: +65 3158 1878

NBCC Q2 FY2026 Results

NBCC India reported a 25.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax at Rs 156.69 crore for the second quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 125.13 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations increased 18.99% to Rs 2,910.2 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 2,445.73 crore in Q2FY25. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 100.85 crore in Q2FY26, marginally higher than Rs 100.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

NBCC Share Price History

NBCC India's share price has declined 2.78% in the past five sessions on the NSE. In the last one month, the PSU stock has dropped 6.91%, while sliding 8.25% in the past six months. Year-to-date, the stock is down 18.00%. However, in the last one year, shares of the company have gained 17.29%.

Shares of the company hit a 52-week high of Rs 130.7 apiece on the NSE on June 9, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 70.8 on March 3, 2025. At 10:04 a.m. on Wednesday, NBCC shares were trading 1.30% lower at Rs 100.12 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.

