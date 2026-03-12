Mrs Bectors Shares May Rally 44% Says Motilal Oswal On Steady Growth Outlook — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal expects Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. to deliver healthy, sustained growth over the next few years, supported by strong momentum in its bakery portfolio, innovation-led premiumisation, and a gradual expansion of its distribution footprint.

According to the brokerage, the company's management is guiding for mid‑teens revenue growth over the next two years, driven by improved execution across categories. Operating margins are expected to remain steady at around 13.5% in H1 FY27, indicating resilience despite inflationary pressures.

Motilal Oswal notes that while the company's core bakery segment is performing well, domestic biscuits and the QSR business are likely to remain relatively softer, clocking high single‑digit growth over the next two–three years. These segments may take time to regain stronger momentum.

Distribution Expansion a Key Monitorable

The brokerage highlights that distribution expansion in the domestic market, particularly in lower North India (notably Uttar Pradesh), will be an important driver going forward and remains a key monitorable for sustained volume growth.

Motilal Oswal expects 13% revenue CAGR over FY25–28, supported by three major levers:

Robust growth in the domestic bakery segment Premiumisation and increased health‑focused innovation Steady growth in export revenues

These factors, combined with margin stability and improved scale, are expected to support consistent earnings progress.

Valuation and View

Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy rating on Mrs Bectros with a DCF‑based target price of Rs 270, implying a 34x P/E on FY28 earnings. The brokerage remains optimistic about the company's ability to execute on its growth initiatives and strengthen its category leadership.

Key Risks

The brokerage flags two important risks to monitor:

potential supply chain disruptions impacting production and distribution, and

execution risks related to plant consolidation.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs.

