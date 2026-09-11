60% Jump In 20 Days: Milky Mist Share Price Locks In 5% Upper Circuit Today — Here's Why

Milky Mist Share Price Today: Milky Mist Dairy Food shares were locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 293.30 apiece on Friday, extending the stock's sharp recent rally.

The stock has gained around 60% in the past 20 days, with growing investor interest in the company's high-protein dairy expansion, new product launches and planned capacity addition.

At 12:40 pm, Milky Mist shares continued to trade at the 5% upper circuit at Rs 293.30 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.49% lower at 74,537.66.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, said the stock hit a fresh peak on Friday, extending its strong recent rally. “The stock has gained around 60% in the past 20 days, driven by growing investor interest in the company's expansion into high-protein dairy products,” Singh said.

ALSO READ: Track All Stock Market Live Updates Here

Why Is Milky Mist Share Price Rising?

According to Singh, investor interest has increased on expectations of strong growth in Milky Mist's high-protein dairy segment. The company expects the segment to grow at 50-60% annually and is introducing a new high-protein paneer to tap rising consumer demand.

Management also expects growth in its whey protein business to exceed earlier estimates, adding to the positive outlook for the segment.

New Plant, Capacity Expansion Add To Investor Interest

Expectations around Milky Mist's new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu have further supported investor sentiment, according to Singh.

The new facility is expected to support capacity expansion and provide room for the company to scale its business as demand for value-added and high-protein dairy products grows.

Singh said the combination of strong segment prospects, new product launches and capacity expansion has supported the sharp re-rating in Milky Mist shares.

Milky Mist IPO Listing

Milky Mist Dairy Food made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on August , listing at Rs 165 on both NSE and BSE, representing a 17.86% premium to the upper end of its IPO price band of Rs 140.

Milky Mist Dairy Food is a Tamil Nadu-based dairy and packaged food company founded in 1985. It focuses on value-added dairy products rather than liquid milk, with a portfolio spanning paneer, cheese, curd, butter, ghee, ice creams and other dairy products.

ALSO READ: Milky Mist Makes Strong Market Debut; Shares List At 17.8% Premium To Issue Price

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.