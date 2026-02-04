Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 Results: Date, Dividend News And All You Need To Know

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. is set to announce results for the third quarter of FY26 this week. The Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence is one of the leading shipbuilding companies in India.

Here's everything you need to know about Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' Q3FY26 result announcement:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Feb. 2, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Feb. 5, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025. The Board of Directors will also consider declaration of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1 to Feb. 7.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q3 Results: Earnings Call

The company hasn't announced the schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the Q3FY26 results yet.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q2 Results

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders reported a 6.14% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 3,199.87 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 3,014.67 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit grew 28% YoY to Rs 749.48 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 585.08 crore in Q2FY25.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price History

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have fallen 3.41% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has decreased 3.36% and in the past six months, it has plunged 12.17%. On a year-to-date basis, it has gone down by 1.87%. Over the past year, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has climbed by 10.66%. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,775 apiece on the NSE on May 29, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,918.05 apiece on Feb. 19, 2025.

At 9:42 a.m. on Wednesday, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares were trading 0.82% lower at Rs 2,430.30 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.23% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

