Hindustan Copper Q3 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History And More

Hindustan Copper Ltd. will announce results for the third quarter of FY26 this week. It is a Schedule ‘A' Mini-Ratna, Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Mines. Incorporated in 1967 under the Indian Companies Act, 1956, HCL is the only company in India engaged in copper ore mining and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country. As per the information available on its website, the company's current focus lies in exploration, mining, and beneficiation of copper ore to produce and sell copper concentrate.

Here's everything you need to know about Hindustan Copper's Q3FY26 result announcement:

Hindustan Copper Q3 Results: Date And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated Jan. 28, Hindustan Copper said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Feb. 5 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Hindustan Copper Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window to deal in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1 to Feb. 7.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 4 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Hindustan Copper Q3 Results: Earnings Call

The company is yet to announce the schedule for an earnings call with investors and analysts to discuss the Q3FY26 results.

Hindustan Copper Q2 Results

Hindustan Copper reported a 32.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 728.95 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 550.05 crore in Q2FY25. Net profit jumped 83% YoY to Rs 186.02 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 101.67 crore in the same period in the previous financial year.

Hindustan Copper Share Price History

Shares of Hindustan Copper have fallen 9.94% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has increased 13.58% and in the past six months, it has jumped 157.25%. On a year-to-date basis, it has grown by 20.09%. Over the past year, it has risen by 163.20%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 760.05 apiece on the NSE on Jan. 29, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 183.82 apiece on April 7, 2025. At 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Hindustan Copper shares were trading 2.10% up at Rs 627.65 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.