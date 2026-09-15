Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Allotment Today: How To Check Status On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The allotment status of Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions is scheduled to be finalised on Sept. 15. The Rs 805 crore issue, which opened for subscription on Sept. 9, saw an overall subscription of 1.42 times. Its latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a flat listing

Applicants can check their Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India, the registrar of the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Sept. 16. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

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Steps To Check Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'MPMANIPAL' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

Steps to Check Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website.

Select “Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO GMP

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions IPO's latest GMP was Rs 0, last updated on Sept. 15, at 7:30 a.m. With the upper price band set at Rs 339, the estimated listing price is Rs 339 (GMP + cap price). This implies a flat listing.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Listing Date

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, Sept. 17.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 1.42 times on Sept. 11, on the third and final day of bidding.

QIBs: 1.26 times

NIIs: 1.22 times

RIIs: 2.19 times

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO Details

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 805 crore.

Fresh issue of 94.40 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore

Offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.43 crore shares aggregating to Rs 485 crore.

Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions IPO is set issue price band at Rs 322 to Rs 339 per share. The lot size for an application is 44 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is ₹14,916 (44 shares) (based on upper price).

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Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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