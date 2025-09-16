Madison India Offloads 1.15% Stake In Capital Star Health, Makes Complete Exit

Madison India Capital sold shares worth nearly Rs 299 crore offloading its entire 1.15% stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance on Tuesday through an open market transaction.

The Private Investment firm, through its affiliate MIO Star, sold 67.72 lakh equity shares, amounting to a 1.15% stake in Chennai-based health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance, as per NSE Bulk data.

The transaction was valued at around Rs 298.67 crore, and was executed at a price of Rs 441.01 apiece.

Meanwhile, PI Opportunities AIF V LLP, an affiliate of Premji Invest, bought 45.35 lakh shares or 0.77% stake for Rs 200 crore.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 441 apiece.

Details of the other buyers of Star Health and Allied Insurance's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance rose 1.67% to close at Rs 450 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In May 2024, three entities, including Madison India Capital divested a combined 7.06% stake in health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance for Rs 2,210 crore.

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Hydra Trading Pvt Ltd, a public shareholder in Greenlam Industries, sold 94.36 lakh shares or 3.7% stake for Rs 231 crore.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 245.45 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 231.62 crore.

Upnishad Trustee Advisory Services Pvt Ltd. acquired these shares of Greenlam Industries at the same price, as per the data.

Greenlam Industries shares went up 2.12% to settle at Rs 250.65 apiece on the BSE.

(With PTI inputs)