M&M Q3 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish After Inline Quarter — Check Target Price, Rating

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Led by a healthy recovery in rural areas and new product launches in both utility vehicles and tractors, Motilal Oswal believes Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. is well placed to outperform across its core businesses. The brokeage estimates M&M to post a CAGR of ~18%/18%/20% in revenue/Ebitda/PAT over FY25-28.

While M&M has outperformed its own targets of earnings growth and RoE of 18%, it remains committed to delivering 15-20% EPS growth and 18% RoE, ensuring sustained profitability and shareholder value.

The brokerage reiterate Buy with a target price of Rs 4,378 (based on Dec27E SoTP).

M&M Q3 Results

M&M's revenue grew 26.1% YoY to Rs 38,500 crore slightly below our estimate of Rs 40,300 crore, due to lower-than-expected ASP growth in the Auto segment.

Ebitda margin expanded 100 basis points YoY to 14.7% and was slightly ahead of the brokerage's estimate of 14.5%.

Ebitda grew ~27% YoY to Rs 5,670 crore and was broadly in line with our estimates.

Tractor Ebit stood at 20.2%, up 210bp YoY/50bp QoQ vs our estimates of 20.0%, while overall auto margins came in at 9.5% (-20bp YoY and +30bp QoQ) vs our estimate of 9.4%.

The company incurred a one-time extraordinary expense of Rs 98.2 crore due to changes in the labor code.

Higher dividend income from its subsidiaries led to strong growth in other income, which came in higher than our estimate at Rs 75 lakh (estimate of Rs 410 crore). This was largely offset by the higher-than-expected tax rate.

Adjusted PAT grew 35% YoY to Rs 4,000 crore for Q3 FY26, and was largely in line with our estimates.

M&M's RoE for 9MFY26 stood at 20.1%, well ahead of its target of 18%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Mm Q3fy26 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Govt's BHEL Share Sale Subscribed Over 2 Times, Institutions Put in Rs 5,600-Crore Bids

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.