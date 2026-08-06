LIC Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 6 after market hours. Investors will track premium growth, value of new business (VNB) margins, solvency ratio and management commentary as the country's largest insurer reports its April–June performance.

Analysts will also assess whether LIC can sustain improvements in product mix and profitability amid regulatory changes and rising competition from private insurers.

Here's everything you need to know about LIC's Q1FY27 results schedule.

LIC Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 30, the company announced that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Life Insurance Corporation of India will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

LIC Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company also informed that the representatives of the Life Insurance Corporation of India will host an earnings call with analysts/investors on Thursday, Aug. 06, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. (IST) to discuss financial results of the corporation for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Also Read: LIC Shares In Focus: Index Inclusion Likely? OFS May Unlock $800 Million In Passive Flows

Conference Dial-In Numbers

Universal Dial-In: +91 22 6280 1281/+91 22 7115 8194

India Toll Free: 18001201221

International Toll Free

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

UK: 08081011573

USA: 18667462133

LIC Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when LIC reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Individual APE growth

VNB margin

Non-Par mix

Solvency ratio

Investment income amid market volatility

Persistency

Management guidance

LIC Share Price Performance

LIC shares have weakened ahead of the earnings announcement, declining 7.1% over the past five trading sessions and nearly 12% over the last year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 468.48 on Nov. 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 360.75 on April 2, 2026.

Also Read: LIC Shares Tumble 8% As Govt Launches OFS To Sell Up To 6.5% Stake

LIC Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

LIC ended FY26 on a strong note, reporting double-digit profit growth and announcing a final dividend, providing a solid base for investors heading into FY27.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a 23% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 23,467 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. It reached Rs 57,453 crore compared to Rs 48,320 crore in FY25.

The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each (equivalent to Rs 20 per equity share on a pre-bonus issue basis) for the Financial Year 2025-26.

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