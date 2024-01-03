Oil Holds Decline With Risk-Off Tone Countering Red Sea Flare-Up

NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Holds Decline With Risk-Off Tone Countering Red Sea Flare-Up
03 Jan 2024, 07:21 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
A tanker at the at the BP Plc Cherry Point Refinery near Blaine, Washington, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Total U.S. oil stockpiles, including commercial inventories of crude and refined products, fell by the most in 11 weeks, dropping by 12.1 million barrels a recent U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed. Photographer: James MacDonald/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a drop as broad risk-off sentiment undercut concerns about escalating conflict in the Red Sea.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $70 a barrel after dropping 1.8% on Tuesday, with global benchmark Brent closing below $76. Traders are paring back bets on the scale of interest-rate cuts from major central banks, leading to one of the worst-ever concerted slumps in stocks and bonds in a year’s first trading session. 

The shift in broader market sentiment weighed on oil as traders continued to watch developments in the Middle East. Iran’s dispatch of a warship to the Red Sea represents its most audacious move to challenge US forces in the key trade route and may embolden Houthi militants that have disrupted shipping in the waterway to protest Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ will resume its regular oil market monitoring meetings with an online session in the first week of February, according to delegates. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies began a new round of production cuts this month, although traders have been skeptical of the effectiveness of such a move to avert a global surplus amid increased output from outside the group.

