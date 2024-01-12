Oil Rises On Middle East Tensions As U.K. Approves Houthi Strikes
Track the latest crude prices here.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed on rising tensions in the Middle East, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak authorizing military strikes with the US against Houthi rebels in Yemen following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
West Texas Intermediate rallied as much as 1.6% at the open to trade above $73 a barrel. Sunak’s Cabinet approved the decision on Thursday, with airstrikes possible as soon as later in the evening, a person familiar with the matter said.
Earlier this week, the Houthis launched their largest assault to date on shipping in the key waterway despite the presence of a US-led naval force that’s meant to deter such actions. That prompted warnings of retaliation from Washington. Adding to the turmoil, Iran seized a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday.
Tensions in the Middle East have been rising since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October, with the Houthis firing missiles at ships on an almost-daily basis over the past two months. The group has said it won’t back down until Israel stops fighting Hamas, which is also funded by Iran.
Oil has been buffeted since the start of the year, often moving more than $2 each day without setting a clear direction. While the tensions in the Middle East have supported crude, concerns about rising non-OPEC+ supply, deep pricing cuts by Saudi Arabia, and expanding US stockpiles have hurt prices.
Airstrikes would represent a gamble for the US and the UK, which have repeatedly said a top priority amid the Israel-Hamas fighting is to keep the conflict from spreading. Sunak authorized the strikes despite concerns from Saudi Arabia and other nations that such action would only inflame tensions.
Citigroup Inc. estimates that geopolitical risks in the Middle East have added $2 to $3 barrel to Brent, and that the risk premium may increase substantially if supply disruptions increased. Standard Chartered Plc, meanwhile, said that oil is underpriced by at least $10 a barrel.
(An earlier version corrected WTI’s percentage move on Thursday)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.