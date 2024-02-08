Oil Holds Three-Day Gain With Equities And Middle East In Focus
(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a three-day advance, with prices supported by gains in wider financial markets and lingering risks in the Middle East.
Brent crude traded above $79 a barrel after climbing 2.4% over the prior three sessions, while West Texas Intermediate was near $74. A rally in global stocks is helping to support appetite for risk assets, including crude, even as the Federal Reserve plays down the chance of imminent interest-rate cuts.
In the Middle East, Iranian-backed Houthi militants have continued to fire missiles at vessels off the coast of Yemen, forcing many tankers to make lengthy and costly diversions. Elsewhere, the US killed the commander of an Iran-backed militia in Iraq in a retaliatory airstrike.
Oil has been confined to a relatively narrow range since the start of the year. Prices have been supported by the tensions in the Middle East, as well as supply cuts implemented by the OPEC+ group of producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia. That’s been offset, however, by booming production and record exports from the US, as well as slowing global demand growth.
Crude market spreads still signal near-term strength in the global market, with the gap between Brent’s two nearest contracts holding in a bullish, backwardated structure. WTI’s prompt spread, however, is 8 cents a barrel in a opposite contango pattern, signaling looser conditions.
