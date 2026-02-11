Titan Shares In Focus After Q3 Results — Check Target Price, Rating, Potential Upside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Though Titan Company Ltd.'s Q3 FY26 strong jewellery sales growth amid inflated gold price regime is primarily led by higher ticket sizes, it does unravel a relatively lower volume elasticity, suggesting resilient underlying demand.

According to ICICI Securities, maintaining 11–11.5% margins will be crucial amid gold‑price‑driven dilution in the studded segment and higher coin salience.

CaratLane continues to scale up well along with improving profitability. Watches and Eyecare witnessed strong sales growth, while emerging businesses sustained demand traction. All said, the brokerage remains cognizant of the fact that continued rise in gold prices could impact consumer behaviour, business model. Hence the brokerage maintain Add rating.

Key upside risk is lower competitive activity.

Key downside risk is worsening of macro environment leading to a demand slowdown.

Click on the attachment to read the full report: