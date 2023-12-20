Oil Extends Gains As Red Sea Shipping Risks Plague Global Trade

NDTV ProfitMarketsOil Extends Gains As Red Sea Shipping Risks Plague Global Trade
Track the latest crude prices here.

20 Dec 2023, 06:58 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The crude oil tanker 'Devon' sails through the Persian Gulf towards Kharq Island to transport crude oil to export markets in the Persian Gulf, Iran. (Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg)</p></div>
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose a third day as traders and shippers braced for the prospect of more disruption in the Red Sea.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for February inched higher to trade above $74 a barrel, after rising about 3% in the previous two sessions. Brent approached $80 a barrel Tuesday. The US and its allies are considering possible military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in recognition that a previously-announced task force may not be enough to eliminate the threat. 

Dozens of container ships bringing manufactured goods from Asia to Europe are setting off on arduous detours around Africa — snarling trade and delaying cargo deliveries — after a wave of attacks by Houthi militants on the merchant fleet in the Red Sea. Guy Platten, secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping, discusses the outlook for the industry on Bloomberg Television.Source: Bloomberg
Some shippers and oil companies have already shunned the passage, sending their vessels around Africa, and adding around a million dollars in freight costs. The Red Sea has become a vital trade conduit for oil, particularly in the wake of the war in Ukraine. That’s as Moscow boosts its oil and fuel flows through Asia through the route as Europe shuns its barrels.

Elsewhere, Russia’s seaborne crude exports climbed again on a four-week average basis. This was despite a dip in weekly flows driven by a brief pause in shipments from the Baltic port of Primorsk.

