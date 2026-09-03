Kwick Forensic IPO: SME Shares Make Bumper Debut, List With Over 66% Gains

Shares of Kwick Forensic Solutions Ltd. listed at Rs 150 on the BSE on Thursday, making a 66.67% gain to the fixed issue price of Rs 90.

The IPO was a book build issue of Rs 50.77 crore with a combination of fresh issue of 45.62 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 41.05 crore and offer for sale of 10.80 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 9.72 crore.

Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO bidding started from Aug 27, 2026 and ended on Aug 31, 2026. The allotment for Kwick Forensic Solutions IPO was finalised on Sep 1, 2026.

The lot size for an application was 1,600 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 2,88,000 (3,200 shares) (based on upper price).

The minimum lot size for investment in HNI is 3 lots (4,800 shares), amounting to Rs 4,32,000.

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