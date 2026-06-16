KIMS Launches QIP To Raise Funds; Floor Price Set At 5% Discount To CMP

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Tuesday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and fixed the floor price at Rs 771.73 per equity share, according to an exchange filing.

The company's Finance & Investment Committee approved the opening of the issue on June 16 and adopted the preliminary placement document along with the application form related to the fundraising exercise.

The hospital operator has also retained the flexibility to offer institutional investors a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to shareholder approval received through a special resolution passed via postal ballot on April 15, 2026. Based on the approved floor price, the company can offer shares at a price as low as about Rs 733.14 per share if it opts for the maximum permissible discount.

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The company noted that the final issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the QIP.

The Finance & Investment Committee has fixed June 16, 2026, as the relevant date for the issue. The QIP follows approvals granted by KIMS' board of directors at its meeting held on March 11, 2026, and subsequent shareholder approval secured through the postal ballot process.

A qualified institutional placement allows listed companies to raise capital from institutional investors without undergoing a lengthy public offering process. The route is commonly used by companies seeking growth capital, funding for expansion plans, acquisitions or balance sheet strengthening.

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