Karamtara Engineering Makes Stellar Debut, Shares List At 26% Premium Over Issue Price

Karamtara Engineering Ltd. made a strong debut on the stock exchanges as the stock was listed at a 26% premium over the issue price on Thursday, Sept. 17. Karamtara Engineering shares were listed at Rs 320 apiece on the NSE and BSE. This reflects a premium of 25.98% over the IPO's upper price band of Rs 254 per share.

Incorporated in 1996, Karamtara Engineering Ltd. manufactures equipment and components for renewable energy and electricity transmission. Its portfolio includes solar mounting systems, tracker components, fasteners, overhead transmission line hardware and lattice towers, with customers across global power transmission and solar energy markets.

Karamtara Engineering IPO Details

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The allotment for Karamtara Engineering IPO was finalised on Sept. 15, 2026. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, MUFG Intime India, or the stock exchanges. The Rs 875 crore initial public offering was a mix of a fresh issuance of Rs 675 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 200 crore by promoters Tanveer Singh and Rajiv Singh.

The price band for the mainboard issue was fixed at Rs 241–Rs 254 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 59 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,986 at the upper end of the price band. JM Financial Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue. The firm mobilised Rs 262.50 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO was subscribed 62.63 times, as it got bids for 1,59,17,51,265 shares compared to 2,54,14,937 shares on offer, according to the NSE data. The quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 159.59 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 48.55 times and that of retail investors (RIIs) 13.26 times.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.