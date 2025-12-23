Jupiter Wagons Extends Gains To Hit Two-Month High

The shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. extended gains for the second day as it hit two-month high after the company's promoter entity bought back a stake in the company, amounting to Rs 135 crore.

Its promoter, Tatravagonka A.S bought 27.8 lakh shares in the company, amounting to Rs 135 crore or 0.55% of the company.

Thanks to the deal, the shareholding of the promoter has increased to 19.24% from 18.69% earlier. Tatravagonka A.S, in fact, remains the second largest shareholder in the company after Karisma Goods Private Limited.

Some of the other major promoter entities in Jupiter Wagons include Jupiter Metal Spring Private Limited, which holds more than 10% stake in the company and Anish Consultants and Credits Pvt Ltd.

Overall, promoters hold 68.03% stake in Jupiter Wagons, which is now set to increase to 68.58%, effectively meaning that the company remains a well-held stock, with promoters having skin in the game.

Institutional investors hold just over 5% in Jupiter Wagons while public shareholding in the entity amounts to 26%.

In the last two years, the number of shareholders in Jupiter Wagons have risen from 97,000 in September 2023 to 3.87 lakh in September 2025.