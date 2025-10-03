Jinkushal Industries Share Price Flat After Listing

The initial public offer was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Monday, helped by strong participation from non-institutional buyers.

The Rs 116.15 crore IPO received bids for 43,75,69,560 shares against 67,21,048 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.66 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 146.39 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 47.10 times.

The Jinkushal Industries IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 116.15 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 86 lakh shares, raising Rs 104.54 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 10 lakh shares, valued at Rs 11.61 crore.

From the proceeds of the IPO, Jinkushal Industries will use up to Rs 72.68 crore for its working capital requirement. The company will use Rs 47.68 crore within the current financial year, and it will engage the rest of the proceeds by financial year 2027.