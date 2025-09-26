Business NewsMarketsJain Resource Recycling IPO: Last Day — Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status
ADVERTISEMENT

Jain Resource Recycling IPO: Last Day — Check Latest GMP, Subscription Status

The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares. The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 750 crore and 3.23 crore shares.

26 Sep 2025, 12:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Jain Resource Recycling IPO
The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares. The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 750 crore and 3.23 crore shares (Photo source: jainmetal)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 2.01 times on the last day. The offering aims to sell shares worth up to Rs 1,250 crore. The company will raise Rs 500 crore via a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares. The IPO also includes an offer-for-sale component worth Rs 750 crore and 3.23 crore shares.

Investors can bid for the company's IPO at a price band of Rs 220 to Rs 232 per share. The minimum lot size for retail investors is 64 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,848.

Small institutional investors will need to buy a minimum of 14 lots amounting to Rs 2.07 lakh and big non-institutional investors will have to buy a minimum of 68 lots, that is an investment of at least Rs 10.09 lakh.

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and PL Capital are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.

The IPO opened on Wednesday and closes on Sept. 26. The share allotment will be tentatively finalised by Sept. 29. The firm will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 30 and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.

IPO Details

  • Open date: Sept. 24

  • Close date: Sept. 26

  • Price Band: Rs 220-232 per share

  • Allotment date: Sept. 29

  • Listing date: Oct. 1

  • IPO size: Rs 1,250 crore

  • Fresh issue: Rs 500 crore

  • OFS: Rs 750 crore

  • Minimum bid: Lot size of 64 shares

Subscription: Day 2

The Jain Resource Recycling IPO was subscribed 1.01 times as of 12:33 p.m. on Friday.

  • Institutional investors (QIB): 2.12 times.

  • Non-Institutional investors (NII): 1.67 times

  • Retail investors: 2.19 times.

ALSO READ

Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO: What Does Grey Market Premium (GMP) Signal Ahead Of Listing?
Opinion
Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO: What Does Grey Market Premium (GMP) Signal Ahead Of Listing?
Read More

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear its debt and for general corporate purposes.

Business

Jain Resource Reycling primarily engages in the recycling of non-ferrous metals. Its portfolio includes lead alloy ingots and copper ingots. 

Jain Resource Recycling IPO GMP

The latest grey market premium of is Rs 13, as of 12:01 p.m., according to InvestorGain. The estimated listing price is Rs 245, impling a 5.60% premium.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.

ALSO READ

Jaro Institute IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Premium Signal On Final Day Of Subscription
Opinion
Jaro Institute IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Premium Signal On Final Day Of Subscription
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT