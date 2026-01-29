Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

ITC Q3 Results: Profit Slips 10% On New Labour Codes Impact But Meets Estimates

Standalone net profit fell nearly 10% to Rs 5,089 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 5,638 crore in the year-ago period.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
ITC Q3 Results: Profit Slips 10% On New Labour Codes Impact But Meets Estimates
Image: ITC
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
ITC Ltd.
--

ITC Ltd. reported a fall in net profit in the third quarter of the current financial year, even as it met street expectations. Standalone net profit fell nearly 10% to Rs 5,089 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 5,638 crore in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts consensus estimates compile by Bloomberg projected Rs 5,234 crore.

The company had to make a one-time provision of Rs 273.83 crore with respect to increase in liability of gratuity and compensated absences, primarily arising due to change in definition of wages under the New Labour Codes.

ITC Q3 Results (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue up 6% at Rs 18,017 crore versus Rs 17,053 crore (Estimate: Rs 18,286 crore)
  • EBITDA up 7.6% at Rs 6,271 crore versus Rs 5,828 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,273 crore)
  • Margin at 34.8% versus 34.2% (Estimate: 34.3%)
  • Profit down 10% at Rs 5,089 crore versus Rs 5,638 crore (Estimate: Rs 5,234 crore)

The board approved an interim dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

ALSO READ: Vedanta Q3 Results: Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates Amid Solid Volumes Growth

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Q3 Results Live Updates: Paytm Net Profit Jumps 91%; ITC, Container Corp Declare Dividend Even As Profits Slip

Q3 Results Live Updates: Paytm Net Profit Jumps 91%; ITC, Container Corp Declare Dividend Even As Profits Slip

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search