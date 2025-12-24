Is It Time To Buy Gold, Silver, Platinum — Or Is It Too Late? Analysts Weigh In
Commodity experts say the answer now depends on how investors allocate, not just what they buy.
In a year marked by extraordinary moves across commodity markets, platinum has been the surprise outperformer of 2025, emerging as one of the best-performing precious metals, even as gold and silver continue to rally.
From relative obscurity to market leadership, platinum’s sharp price shift, among other trademarks of the traditional precious-metals narrative, has prompted investors to ask the key question — is there still value left, or has the rally run its course?
According to Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang Securities, the outlook into 2026 remains constructive across precious metals, but discipline is key.
He said he is more optimistic on gold than silver, and that fresh allocation is not advisable at current levels. Shah added that the best way to approach gold is through staggered buying, noting that gold ETFs provide the best way to take exposure in gold.
He also recommended indulging in fresh long positions in silver post price correction, while emphasising that gold will remain an important asset given the current scenario of monetary disbursement.
Silver: Powerful Rally, But Proceed With Caution
Silver prices have surged to a record high of Rs 2,18,000 per kg, reflecting strong industrial demand alongside rising investment demand, said Satish Dondapati, Fund Manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.
Silver’s dual role — safe-haven asset and critical industrial metal — continues to underpin demand, supported by renewable energy, electric vehicles and electronics.
However, Dondapati cautioned that after the sharp appreciation through 2025, investors should avoid large lump-sum allocations at current levels. With potential near-term volatility and consolidation, he said a staggered investment approach such as SIP or STP is better suited to manage timing risk and market swings.
Gold: Near Record Highs, Still A Core Portfolio Asset
Gold prices remain firm near record highs, supported by global uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and expectations of easier monetary policy.
Dondapati noted that gold retains its role as a safe-haven and hedge against inflation and currency volatility, further supported by central bank buying and steady investor demand.
But he also warned that improvement in geopolitical tensions, a stronger US dollar, or delays in expected rate cuts could trigger short-term consolidation. For that reason too, he said SIP/STP strategies are preferable, helping average costs and build exposure in a disciplined manner.
The bottom line, as per analysts:
Gold – remains core to portfolios; prefer staggered buying / ETFs
Silver – strong structural story; wait for corrections, invest gradually
Platinum – surprise leader of 2025, reshaping precious-metal dynamics