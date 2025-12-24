Is It Time To Buy Gold, Silver, Platinum — Or Is It Too Late? Analysts Weigh In

In a year marked by extraordinary moves across commodity markets, platinum has been the surprise outperformer of 2025, emerging as one of the best-performing precious metals, even as gold and silver continue to rally.

From relative obscurity to market leadership, platinum’s sharp price shift, among other trademarks of the traditional precious-metals narrative, has prompted investors to ask the key question — is there still value left, or has the rally run its course?

Commodity experts say the answer now depends on how investors allocate, not just what they buy.

According to Kunal Shah, Head of Commodity Research at Nirmal Bang Securities, the outlook into 2026 remains constructive across precious metals, but discipline is key.

He said he is more optimistic on gold than silver, and that fresh allocation is not advisable at current levels. Shah added that the best way to approach gold is through staggered buying, noting that gold ETFs provide the best way to take exposure in gold.

He also recommended indulging in fresh long positions in silver post price correction, while emphasising that gold will remain an important asset given the current scenario of monetary disbursement.